John Simmons took this excellent photo of the snow earlier this month.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Gary Sollitt uses the sun to good effect while looking out to sea at Sewerby Heads.

Alan Flynn took this great seascape photograph at Bridlington’s North Beach.

Carol Jackson snapped this photo at Sewerby Park.

Paul Morrison focuses on the Gansey Girl statue on the harbour.

The cliffs at Flamborough are featured in this image by Carol Jackson.

This classic gull photo was snapped by John Simmons.

Waves lap against the harbour wall during one of the recent storms. Photo taken by Paul Morrison.