Paul Morrison snapped this classic Bridlington scene of people getting out and about during a dull day.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Aled Jones uses the mist and the sun to create this unusual peach coloured image of the south side of Bridlington.

Shelagh E Wallace took this photo of the wonderful white cliffs.

Keith Bracken captures a superb yellow-orange sky above the bay.

Alan Flynn frames the Gansey Girl on the harbour for this photograph.

Aled Jones focuses on a statue at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Helen Carr sent in this image of the sun trying to break through the clouds on a winter’s day.