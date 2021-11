Pat Willcockson sent in this stunning photograph of a rainbow for our readers to enjoy.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Gary Sollitt captured this excellent scene at Sewerby Heads.

This classic beachscape was framerd by regular contributor Paul Morrison.

This Flamborough landscape was snapped by Alan Flynn.

Carol Jackson took this sunset image while at Sewerby.

Shelagh E Wallace concentrates on the south beach for this image.

David Jenkinson focuses on a less-seen area of Bridlington Harbour.

Aled Jones captures a huge wave hiiting the harbour wall during the recent stormy weather.