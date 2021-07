Helen Spence sent in this moody Sewerby landscape looking towards Bridlington.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Alan Flynn captured this classic vista of Bridlington harbour.

This photograph of the south side of town looking back towards Bridlington was sent in by Paul Morrison.

Aled Jones captured this serene Bridlington harbour scene.

Two gulls pose to allow Aled Jones take this charming image.

Shelagh E Wallace sent in this seafront fair ride image.

Paul Morrison took this countryside view at south landing.

Francine Custerd took this image of her dog Stephen. She thanked the “Wide Awakers” and Bridlington Seniors FM for keeping her going while injured.