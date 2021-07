Helen Spence took this outstanding and moody image of the beach at Sewerby.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Aled Jones sent in this photo of the coastal path towards Sewerby with great views in the background.

Brigid Hutchinson took this image of Pembroke Gardens before the improvement work started.

Paul Morrison frames the harbour from a different perspective.

Michael Hunt captures peacocks in the bright sunlight.

Carol Jackson focuses on a mallard and its ducklings.

Alan Flynn captures a great reflection of a gull on the beach.

This photo showing shimmering reflections in Bridlington harbour was sent in by Aled Jones.