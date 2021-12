This photograph features the Burlington Junior School Choir at the opening of the Rotary Club of Bridlington’s Christmas Tree Festival in 2014. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? Photo by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1449-11d)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Pupils at Quay Academy School line up for the photographer in 2014. Do you recognise the people in the picture? (NBFP PA1450-16a)

Children at Flamborough Infant School are pictured preparing for their nativity play in 2014. (NBFP PA1450-17)

The dress rehearsal for the Bridlington Upper School carol concert at Bridlington Priory in 2014. (NBFP PA1451-4d)

Students are pictured during the Headlands School carol concert rehersal at Bridlington Priory. (NBFP PA1451-2d)

Martongate School Choir is pictured with panto star Rustie Lee at the Promenades Shopping Centre in 2014. (NBFP PA1449-15v)

Hilderthorpe School pupils pose for the photographer during a nativity play rehersal in 2014. (NBFP PA1450-12a)

A group photograph at the fifth annual Flamborough Pre-School Boxing Day Dip in 2014. (NBFP PA1452-3d)