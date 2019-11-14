The East Riding College column with Neil Waterhouse, executive director, commercial and finance

Neil Waterhouse, executive director, commercial and finance

Schools and colleges work hard to provide students with the opportunity to acquire what are referred to as ‘employability’ skills. Government initiatives like apprenticeship standards and the new T-Levels - technical qualifications - that are gradually being introduced go some way to address these concerns. Those developing the new qualifications have worked closely with employers in a wide variety of industries to tailor the qualifications to meet their industry’s needs, to help fill skills gaps, allow for growth and meet replacement demand.

Put simply, employability skills are the skills that make an individual more employable. Nowadays it is recognised that alongside a good grasp of maths and English, these need to include the ‘softer’ skills such as communication, the ability to work in a team and the capacity and resilience to adapt to a fast-paced, frequently changing working environment.

Apprenticeship standards were developed with the help of employer groups representative of many industries. They helped make sure apprenticeship programmes suit modern-day job roles and give apprentices the opportunity to acquire skills that will help them in their future careers as well as in their apprenticeship.

The East Riding College campus at St Marys Walk, Bridlington.

T-Levels are new courses developed by the Department for Education in collaboration with education providers, employers and businesses, which are being trialled for introduction in September 2020.

They will be the equivalent of 3 A-levels and are specifically designed to prepare students for work - most notably by mixing classroom learning with a substantial industry placement.

The bigger picture is that the world itself has changed enormously over the last few decades, with an ever-increasing pace of technological change. Students leaving school and college in 2019 are what are known as digital natives – born into the digital world with an almost innate understanding of new technology. They are the ‘native speakers’ in the new era of the internet, gaming and immersive technologies, but they still need to be prepared for further change.

In the future, students will need less teaching that imparts knowledge and more teaching that gives them the transferable skills that will support long term career development.

The generation that is leaving school now must also be prepared to work longer, pursue multiple careers, and experience a more volatile jobs market than their parents or grandparents.

Education has changed, but the working world has changed even more so, and more rapidly than could ever have been predicted even twenty years ago.

At East Riding College we’re very focussed on preparing our students for work or study, getting them ready for their next step, and giving them the skills they need to help ‘future-proof’ their careers.