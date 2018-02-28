Opening up the coastline around Bridlington

Bridlington and Flamborough will be included in England's newest National Trail, under plans announced today.

Natural England wants to add a 59-mile stretch from Easington to Filey Brigg into the England Coastal Path, which will include 30 miles of new access.

Members of the public have eight weeks to put their views forward on the 2,700 mile long distance walking route being developed around the entire English coast.

If approved, the scheme will see significant improvements to coastal access along the Holderness coast, enabling the trail to ‘roll back’ when erosion occurs using a simple and cost-effective process and providing a continuous walking route along this eroding coast.

It will be the first stretch of the England Coast Path to be developed in the East Riding of Yorkshire and the second stretch in North Yorkshire, after the Filey Brigg to Newport Bridge stretch was opened in July 2016.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "These proposals for the Coast Path are very exciting for the whole of the East Yorkshire Coast.

"The new path would help to boost tourism in this area still further, creating even better access to our resorts like Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, but also opening access to the entire coastline in all its beauty along the Holderness coast and the cliffs.

"The new path would also play a key part in our Active Coast programme, helping people to be active and healthy whilst enjoying the natural environment. It links in to one of the main objectives of the Active Coast programme: Explore - out and about on the Yorkshire Coast.

"The council will continue to work with Natural England on the development and promotion of this path, as we want as many people as possible to be able to enjoy what our coastline has to offer."

Adelle Rowe, Natural England’s Area Manager for Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire said: “We have had discussions with landowners and key organisations along the proposed route; their input has been essential and helped shape these proposals - we thank everyone for their time and input so far.

"Over the next eight weeks, we are inviting all organisations, farmers, local residents, visitors and businesses to have their say. It’s important that all responses are taken into account and we look forward to hearing people’s views.”

All representations and objections must be received by Natural England no later than midnight on April 25. Copies of the report can be viewed in local libraries, council offices and tourist information centres.