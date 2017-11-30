Open evening hailed a success

Bridlington School was the place to be when it welcomed Year 5 and 6 students from across the town, along with their parents, to the annual open evening.

The remainder of the evening was spent touring the departments of the school and having a go at the wide variety of activities that were laid on.

Cookies were iced, Olympic torches were made, the climbing wall was attempted, science was simply explosive and so much more.

A large number of current Bridlington School students volunteered to help out and were invaluable on the evening – guiding the Year 6 through the activities and ensuring no-one got lost moving from place to place.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: “it was really fantastic to see our students take such pride in our school.

“I was delighted that so many parents commented about the welcoming feel of the school and the fact that the teachers clearly know students as individuals. We always take great pleasure in celebrating the various successes of our students and staff and welcome visitors.

“Should any parents or carers wish to see us in action during the school day please do contact reception and ask for Mrs Nicholson.”