Once every two years in Bridlington for the National Scooter Rally

Bridlington will now only welcome the National Scooter Rally once every two years, it has been confirmed.

The event, which returned to Bridlington last weekend, will not return to the town for 2019, going to Southport instead, but is due to come back to Brid in 2020.

The dreadful weather didn't stop people coming out last weekend for Bridlington Scooter Rally

Controversy over the weekend over parking tickets handed out to scooterists made waves on social media, with a number of people outraged.

Some even believe the issue could be a problem for the future of the event in Bridlington on the whole.

Councillor for South Bridlington David Robson said: “There’s a danger that we could upset them to the point they don’t come back.

“They don’t park in the way. They park on parts of the pavement where people don’t walk.

People admire each other's scooters in the rain

“The population seemed to enjoy seeing the scooters on the pavement. Many walked past and looked at the vast array of scooters that have been well kept by their owners.”

However, East Riding of Yorkshire Council quickly rectified the issues raised by cancelling the tickets.

A spokesman said: “Our civil enforcement officers issued four penalty charge notices to scooters parked in Bridlington town centre over the weekend.

“There were valid reasons for issuing those penalty notices, but as a gesture of goodwill to the organisers of the scooter rally we will not take the matter further and will cancel those tickets.

“Big events like the scooter rally are important to the community, but we do expect people attending them to park responsibly, which the vast majority do.

“The four scooters issued with the penalty notices were parked on footpaths next to double yellow lines in Bridge Street, Manor Street and Queen Street.”