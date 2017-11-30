Old Town ready for festive fun

Festive Fridays in Bridlington’s Old Town begin tomorrow evening as businesses have organised entertainment every week in the run-up to Christmas.

The mayor Cllr Cyril Marsburg and mayoress Cllr Jackie Foster will help to get the celebrations under way at 5pm, when there will be Morris dancers in High Street.

Shopkeepers will be offering mulled wine and mince pies and there will be a Victorian photo booth at the Georgian Rooms.

Jenny Morten, from Destination Old Town (DOT), said: “It is not just about the shopping – a family could take part in the evening’s entertainment without spending a penny. We want to create an atmosphere of festive fun and I think we have achieved it.

“The High Street is beginning to look very colourful with hanging baskets of evergreen foliage gleaned from local gardens enhanced by ribbons all provided by DOT from a workshop held by members.”