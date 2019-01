Thousands of fans packed into the Royal Hall for what turned out to be the band's final indoor show. They headlined at V Festival in Stafford two days later before Noel and Liam Gallagher called it a day and the band split up.

Oasis at Bridlington Spa Noel Gallagher on stage at Bridlington Spa

Oasis at Bridlington Spa The tension between Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel had reached crisis point.

Oasis at Bridlington Spa Fans queued for hours to get spots in the front row for the best view.

Oasis at Bridlington Spa The Bridlington gig took place on August 20, 2009.

