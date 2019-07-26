Northern Powergrid say that power is restored on the Yorkshire Coast

Northern Powergrid have announced that power should be restored after an unexpected power cut this afternoon.

The power cut affected more than 41,000 premises along the Yorkshire Coast including Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby.

The supplier said that was caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area.

Police advised drivers to approach junctions with care as traffic signals were also affected.