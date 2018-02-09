Northern on track for modern trains

Bridlington-based rail commuters could be getting brand new trains to travel on later this year.

Northern Rail’s modernisation is gathering speed with the first completed new train due to be finished within a matter of weeks.

The train, an electric unit Class 331, was presented to Northern during a special event hosted by manufacturer CAF earlier this month.

The 98 new units, part of a multi-million pound modernisation of Northern’s stock, will start to be introduced on the network from December this year.

David Brown, managing director at Northern, said: “This is a landmark moment for Northern and for rail travel in the north of England.

“We are introducing 98 new electric and diesel trains which will improve journeys and the travel experience for our customers across the region.

“As well as looking like 21st Century trains, our new state-of-the-art units will be capable of travelling at 100mph, will have wi-fi, plug sockets at every seat, will be air conditioned and fully accessible.”

“We have also started a significant station improvement scheme (Better Stations) which has already seen more than 100 stations upgraded. By 2020 we will also be operating an extra 2,000 services every week meaning our customers will not only have better trains and stations, they will also have improved options to get them to where they need to be.”