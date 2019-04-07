North Wolds Lions’ cheques for two causes

The North Wolds Lions Club has donated £1,000 to two organisations in the area.
The Lions recently paid a social visit to Bridlington Lifeboat Station on 24 march.
The president of North Wolds Lions Club Richard Traves presented a cheque for £500 to a very surprised member of the Lifeboat crew Chris Brompton during the visit.
The club also supported Burton Agnes Primary School following a request for new and updated playground equipment.
Mr Traves and fellow Lion Melvin White presented a cheque for £500 to the school’s headteacher Helen Jameson and the school’s fundraising coordinator Leanne Brewis.