North Library to host a wizard book night

Harry Potter Book Night is returning to East Riding Libraries in February with one of the events in Bridlington.

Bridlington North Library will host a wizard session on Thursday 7 February at 6pm.

The event is most suitable for children aged between seven and 11.

Librarian Jess McCarthy explained: “Hogwarts is the theme of this magical night and Harry the star of the show.

“Join us in costume for fun and delight and show us how much you know. Bring your wand to practice your spells, find spiders, a Patronus and more.

“Don’t forget to book your place; they sell out really fast,

“It’s just £4 per child for this amazing event – you’ll have an absolute blast!”

Booking for the Harry Potter Book Night is essential, and tickets cost £4 per child.

People can book online at www.bridspa.com/libraryevents or by telephone on 01482 392699.