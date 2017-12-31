Nominate your local heroes

Nominations can now be made for the 2018 East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Chairman’s Awards.

The annual awards, which are held at Bridlington Spa in May, are presented to individuals, businesses and projects that have helped improve the East Riding over the past year.

The awards are broken down into five categories: community, built heritage, environment, business and sport.

There are some changes to the rule this year – nominees can only be entered for one category and a previous award winner cannot be nominated in the same category for a period of three years but can be entered for another.

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards for more information or to submit a nomination.