Nominate now for the Chairman’s Awards

Who do you know who deserves an East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman’s Award?

Nominations can be made now for individuals, businesses and community projects which have helped to improve the county over the past year.

A ceremony will be held at bridlington Spa in May, when the chairman of the council, Cllr Caroline Fox will carry out the final duty of her year in office - handing out the trophies to the winners.

She said “I’d urge people to think about their communities and think if there are people they know of who deserve some recognition for the work they do to make the areas they live a better place.”

The awards are broken down into five categories:

○ community – recognises groups and individuals for the contribution to improving lives of those living in the East Riding with a non-commercial project

○ built heritage – celebrates private homes, new builds or business premises that have been sympathetically renovated or restored

○ environment – recognises projects that have made an impact in the environment

○ business – recognises businesses that have helped the economy flourish

○ sport – celebrates local talent and commitment to sports clubs and activities.

There are some changes to the rule this year – nominees can only be entered for one category and a previous award winner cannot be nominated in the same category for a period of three years but can be entered for another.

For more information or to submit nomination, go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards or email chairmans.awards@eastriding.gov.uk