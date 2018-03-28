No start date for work at Albert Chaplin Fields

Hopes that work had begun to put a fence up along Albert Chaplin Fields have been dashed.

After public meetings held because of concerns about the safety of horses kept on the land, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has agreed to install a fence along one side of the fields.

That should stop the animals breaking free from their tethers and potentially wandering on to the busy A165 road.

Initial suggestions said that work would not begin until April 'at the earliest' but there were reports on social media that workmen had been at the site this morning measuring up.

However, this was not the start of the process to get the fence put up.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "We are not aware of anyone on site or having been on site recently.

"No start date has been agreed yet."