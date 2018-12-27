NHS Trust seeks candidate for non-executive director role

A NEW non-executive director (NED) is being sought to join the Board of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

NEDs play a critical role in the effective governance of the Trust, providing independence of thought and challenge, as well as support to our executives and a total commitment to the enduring values of NHS.

To manage the succession of the non-executive directors on our board and to strengthen the capability of the board still further, the Trust is seeking to appoint a new NED with experience in at least one of our key strategic priority areas:

○ to deliver safe and high-quality patient care as part of an integrated system;

○ to support an engaged, healthy and resilient workforce;

○ and to ensure financial stability.

Susan Symington, chair of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Successful applicants are likely to be naturally strategic in their thinking, familiar with complex organisations, energised by change, driven by a desire to provide the very best standards of care to patients and service users, and robust and resilient in their approach to working life.”