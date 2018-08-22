New warning about the danger of tombstoning

Bridlington's coastguard rescue team have again warned about the dangers of tombstoning - after they were called out just after midnight.

The team responded to a call from a member of the public who had seen people jumping from the harbour wall into the sea.

A statement said: "On arrival at the harbour no persons were found tombstoning but personal items and wet footprints were. A search of the area was done to ensure no one was in distress and the team were confident that no one was jumping from the harbour wall due to the state of the tide.

"Jumping from harbour walls, piers, cliffs, rocks or any other structures in to the sea is extremely dangerous and tombstoning results in deaths and injuries every year."