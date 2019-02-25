New Tina Turner tribute show hits the stage - where you can see it in our area

Tina Turner fans are preparing to be blown away when new show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives on a massive UK tour.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is the joyous new show celebrating the music of Tina Turner.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by t Elesha Paul Moses - Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor - supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It? This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to party with the fans.”

In a career spanning more than 50 years, audiences can look forward to hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina's most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What's Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

This where and when you can see it:

Darlington Hippodrome, Saturday March 16

Tickets: 01325 405405

Hull City Hall, Friday March 29

Tickets: 01482 300306

Grand Opera House York, Saturday August 31

Tickets: 0844 871 3024

Bridlington Spa, Saturday September 28

Tickets: 01262 678258

Harrogate Royal Hall, Friday November 15

Tickets: 01423 502116