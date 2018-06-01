New sessions for over 55s at Sewerby Hall

A new series of weekly activity sessions for over 55s will begin at Sewerby Hall on Monday.

Sewerby Evergreens will have four themes, which will alternate - Museum Mondays, Inside Outside, Crafternoons and the Sewerby Social.

Things kick off on Monday with a talk about the hall and its recent restoration by education officer Robert Chester, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

* Museum Mondays will focus on the museum and its collections, as well as talks about, and opportunities to visit, the regular exhibitions in the company of the museum team. There will be sessions exploring local history and archaeology as well as opportunities to handle real and replica objects and learn a little bit more about them.

* Inside Outside sessions will focus on the grounds and the gardens. There will be opportunities to explore the grounds through guided walks and tours, and there will be talks and information sessions about plants, wildlife and natural history as well as the zoo.

* Crafternoons will be a mix, an opportunity to bring participants' own craft projects to the session and mix with like-minded people; knit and natter, sew and chat or crochet and converse. For those who fancy something different there will be some led sessions and there will be the opportunity to take part in wider museum and educational projects.

* Sewerby Social is a good old fashioned games afternoon, an opportunity to chat and relax over a traditional board game or perhaps relive happy memories with games not played for years.

The usual admission charge of £7.50 applied to the hall and gardens but there is no additional charge for the Sewerby Evergreens activities.