New managing director at Muntons

Muntons, the malt and malted ingredients manufacturing company with a site at Jewison Lane, has announced the appointment of Mark Tyldesley as its new managing director.

Alan Ridealgh, Muntons managing director for the last 11 years, will be stepping down to focus on a more ambassadorial role for the company after a brief sabbatical, returning on a part time basis as vice president external affairs in July 2018.

Alan said: “Mark has proven his capability during his time here and now is the right time for him to take the reins. We have a robust and profitable business and this will ensure that we continue to grow.”