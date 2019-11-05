New Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding announced

James Dick, OBE, DL, has become the new Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding.

He has succeeded the Hon Dame Susan Cunliffe-Lister, DCVO, who stepped down last week after 14 years as the Queen’s representative in the county.

Mr Dick said: “I am most privileged to have been invited by Her Majesty The Queen to be her personal representative within the East Riding of Yorkshire in succession to Dame Susan who has done so much for this county over the 14 years of her tenure. She’ll be a very tough act to follow but she leaves me a strong platform to build upon.”