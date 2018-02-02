New fun filled fundraiser for Scarborough hospice

A new fundraising event for Saint Catherine’s Hospice will see participants scramble all the way to the finish line.

The Scampston Scramble is set to take place on Sunday May 13 at Scampston Hall in Malton.

Th Scampston Scramble

Participants will take on a fun filled 5k obstacle course that adults of all abilities can wriggle under, dive over and splash through.

The muddy course will be very busy so there will be staggered start times between 10am and 1pm so those interested should ensure booking on the same start time as friends to run together. There are a limited places per start time and they are selling fast.

Rhiannon Hunt, fundraiser for the hospice, said: “We are over the moon with the response we have had so far to our brand new event.

“The Scampston Scramble is not like any event that we have put on before and we can’t wait for everyone to get involved!

“We want to say a big thank you to our fantastic event sponsor Jelf and we are thrilled to be supported by Scampston Hall.’’

Anyone interested can find details on how to register at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/events/scampston-scramble as well as more information on what they can expect on the day.