New footbridge in Bridlington - is it going to happen?

It looks like a case of going back to the drawing board for plans for a new footbridge over the railway line in Bridlington.

A new bridge for pedestrians, linking Georgian Way and Bessingby Industrial Estate, was due to be in place later this year.

But an East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the application for a new bridge at this location has been withdrawn. This is to allow for further consideration of the project and alternative options.”

The planning application was put forward in January but was criticised because the design had steps, making it unsuitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs.

The original bridge was removed last year because it had significant wear and tear. There was a delay in getting approval for a replacement because the council said other schemes were a higher priority for its budget.