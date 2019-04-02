New event at Scarborough's Rotunda will be first in a series of poetry and performance evenings - how to get tickets

Three Scarborough poets will perform their work in the spectacular setting of the town’s circular Rotunda Museum next month, in the first of a planned series of evening readings and performances.

The first of the poetry and performance evenings, Rotunda Nights, will take place from 6.30pm to 9pm on Saturday May 11

Antony Dunn will be performing poems from his most recent collection, Take This One to Bed and from his three earlier collections, Bugs, Flying Fish and Pilots and Navigators.

Jonathan Jeeves performs an eccentric selection of fabulous songs. His dark chocolate bass baritone transforms the familiar and makes everything fresh again.

Lisa Ponter is a local poet and dramatist and member of the Beach Hut Theatre Company. She will be performing a selection of spoken word pieces.

Simon Hedges, head of curation, collections and exhibitions at Scarborough Museums Trust, which runs the Rotunda Museum and Scarborough Art Gallery, said: “The unique surroundings and excellent acoustics of the Rotunda make it the perfect place for performances like this, as those who were among the packed house for poet Sean Bonney in February discovered.

“This will be the first in a series of evenings hosted by Scarborough Museums Trust and programmed by local writers Kate Evans and Felix Hodcroft.”

Tickets for the first of the Rotunda Nights cost £5 and include a glass of wine or soft drink. To book, please call 01723 353665.