New book from Brid author

A Bridlington-based author has published a book about the sinking of a navy destroyer in 1939.

“Collision in the Night - The Sinking of HMS Duchess”, written by Richard M Jones, charts the life of a forgotten warship.

HMS Duchess was a destroyer launched in 1934 and served in the Far East until her final mission to escort home the battleship Barham led to a collision in the Irish Sea.

The sinking resulted in the deaths of 136 crew.

Mr Jones said: “It has taken 15 years but I am very pleased that despite very little information available I was able to track down relatives of several of those sailors who were lost on the Duchess.”

Published in Bridlington the book is available online at Amazon and via Lodge Books on South Back Lane.