New art walks will showcase town galleries

Bridlington Contemporary Gallery is embarking on a new initiative developed in conjunction with galleries and artists across the town.

“Bridlington Art Walk” is a guided tour of two or three studios/galleries on a Friday evening once every two months.

The first walk will take place on Friday 30 November, meeting at Bridlington Contemporary at 7.30pm.

Booking is essential, by email or phone, although the walk is free. Numbers will be limited for each evening.

A spokesman said: “The art walk is a great opportunity to visit galleries/studios you may not have visited in a small friendly group.”

To find out more about the walks visit www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk/gallery or email info@nigelfolds.co.uk.

Geoff Keen is showing “A Deliberate Practice” at the gallery on Saturday 17 November (11am to 4pm).