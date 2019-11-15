New addition to Lloyd Dowson team

Chairman of Lloyd Dowson, David Dowson, welcomes Geoff Osguthorpe to the team.

This takes the Lloyd Dowson team to 65.

Geoff has welcomed the opportunity to join the team at Lloyd Dowson so he can use his experience to work with a variety of clients to provide accountancy and business support and to be part of a successful team.

Mr Osguthorpe said: “I am looking forward to the new challenge after serving 14 years at my last practice.

“Lloyd Dowson have been very welcoming and I am very impressed with the set up and the technology employed by the firm along with the client portfolio they deal with.”

David Dowson, chairman of Lloyd Dowson, said: “We are delighted to welcome Geoff to Lloyd Dowson.