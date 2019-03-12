Natasha is named Apprentice of the Year

A Bridlington teenager, who is making great progress at a solicitors’ office, has been recognised at regional apprenticeship awards.

East Riding College marked National Apprenticeship Week last week and Natasha Tait was named Apprentice of the Year in the Customer Service and Warehousing category.

She works at Williamsons Solicitors and has already progressed from general office assistant to secretary in the property department.

Suzanne Spooner, branch manager at Williamsons in Bridlington said, “We are extremely proud of Natasha for winning the award she has a very bright future ahead.

“She has progressed since joining us and I would recommend employing apprentices to other organisations, as not only are you investing in their future, you’re investing in the future of your own business.”

Natasha, who is 19 and lives in Bridlington, said: “It was a fantastic surprise and I was really chuffed to be nominated by my assessor and to go on to win the award.

“When they said it was out of hundreds of apprentices, I felt really proud.”