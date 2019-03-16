Nappies ‘go in green bin’

Parents in the Bridlington area are being urged to support a new nappy campaign.

The waste and recycling team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council has started the scheme to encourage parents to put all their babies’ waste in their green bins at home.

Each year in the East Riding more than 250 tonnes of nappies are placed incorrectly in residents’ blue bins.

To help prevent this, the team has joined forces with the area’s registrars to launch the new educational campaign aimed at new mums and dads.

All parents of newborn babies will now receive a “congratulations” card full of waste and recycling advice at the time they register the birth.

From this spring those parents will also receive a free pack of nappy sacks to encourage them to use the green bin.