Names revealed for East Riding's gritters

The names for the county's 21 gritting lorries have been revealed today - and they include Kyle Spreadmund, David Plowie and Basil Salty.

The public were asked for their ideas in January and more than 100 suggestions were made.

The best ones were picked and the gritters with their new names are expected to be needed on the roads around Bridlington this weekend with bad weather forecast again.

Five-year-old Theo Cothill, of Beverley, who inspired the council to name its fleet, was the guest of honour at a launch this morning, and got to meet the gritter he has christened Sprinkles.

The full list of the new gritter names is as follows:

Sprinkles

David Plowie

Kyle Spreadmund

Maureen Gritman

Nicole Saltslinger

Basil Salty

Roger Spreaderer

William Wilberfrost

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Walter The Salter

Gritty McGritface

Spreaddie Mercury

Thaw Enforcement

Itsy Bitsy Teeney Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney

Spreaddie Flintoff

Freezy Rider

Gritney Spears

True Grit

Gritney Houston

Er Ner Sner

Ease Sliding of Yorkshire

Mike White, group manager of technical services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “This has all been inspired by Theo, because he wanted to know what our gritters were called.

“So we thought naming them would be a great idea, following recent similar campaigns by Doncaster Council and Transport Scotland.

“We asked residents for suggestions and we got some really creative, funny suggestions and some with local connections too.

“I’m sure Kyle Edmund will be honoured to know he’s now got a gritter named after him!”

Theo’s father John Cothill said: “Theo is very excited. He’s been more excited about this than when he saw Father Christmas!

“Theo saw a picture of one of the gritters and he asked me to ask the council if they had names, because he’d heard other areas had names for their gritters.

“We were trying to think of some good names and Theo just liked the name Sprinkles.”

Cllr John Barrett, portfolio holder for operational services, said: “We’d like to thank all those residents who got involved and suggested names for our gritters. I think they are all brilliant!

“Two weeks ago our gritter drivers and whole winter team did a fantastic job of working around the clock to keep the roads safe and clear during the snow and freezing temperatures.

“Hopefully next winter people will spot Sprinkles and the rest of the gritter gang and smile and wave at our drivers while they carry out their job.”