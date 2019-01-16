Music stars in Bridlington - how many did you see when they came to our town?
Bridlington welcomed some of the biggest names in music in the 1960s and 70s - but it has not done too badly in recent years either.
All of these acts have been to the town in the past 15 years - and there were plenty more gigs we were not able to take photos at - including The White Stripes and Kings of Leon. Which was the best performance?
1. Oasis
Perhaps the biggest band of all those to have played in Bridlington since The Spa reopened. It was their final indoor gig before they split up.