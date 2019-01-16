Kasabian at The Spa in 2013.

Music stars in Bridlington - how many did you see at the Spa?

Bridlington welcomed some of the biggest names in music in the 1960s and 70s - but it has not done too badly in recent years either.

All of these acts have been to the town in the past 15 years - and there were plenty more gigs we were not able to take photos at - including The White Stripes and Kings of Leon. Which was the best performance?

Perhaps the biggest band of all those to have played in Bridlington since The Spa reopened. It was their final indoor gig before they split up.

1. Oasis

Frontman Keith Flint pictured on stage in Bridlington in 2010.

2. The Prodigy

A young-looking Olly Murs pictured on the balcony at the Spa in 2010.

3. Olly Murs

The reality TV star switched on Bridlington's Christmas lights in 2006.

4. Chico

