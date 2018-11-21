Muntons fire: Praise for staff and emergency services

Management at Muntons have praised the actions of staff and the quick response of the emergency services after a large fire broke out at the factory.



Eight fire engines from around the region were sent to the building at Jewison Lane, near Sewerby, on Saturday evening.



Dr Nigel Davies, technical and sustainability director, said: “Emergency services were brilliant. They were there within 10 minutes and very professional, as they always are.”



Despite the scale of the incident, the company has not had to move production work from the Bridlington site to its Stowmarket factory, as it orginialy considered doing.



“The building is very tall, the tallest one you can see at the site,” said Dr Davies. “It takes the dust and husk and small grains and makes them into animal feed.



“Because the building is so tall, the flames went upwards rather than outwards and it didn’t touch any of the production equipment.



“It could’ve been a lot worse.



“Malting is carrying on but things will be more slowly for a couple of weeks.”



Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze on Saturday evening was in a 70-metre high building and had spread to four silos, charring timber joists and covers, which were removed by crews.



The fire broke out at around 7.30pm on Saturday night and the company has confirmed that there were no injuries.



Dr Davies said: “The smoke alarms went off and we had nine or 10 people on the site at the time because the site operates 24/7.



“The team did a fantastic job and reacted really well and the damage was limited to one building.



“That will be rebuilt and a number of pieces of equipment need to be replaced. But our custimers



The cost of the damage is still being valued by insurance teams.



A statement from the company said: “Muntons have a robust business continuity system in place that has been tested annually and proven very effective.



“We expect the business to continue to run effectively whilst this aspect of our operations is being resolved.



“Muntons has two malting plants at Bridlington and neither was directly impacted by the fire, but there will be some temporary disruption to our normal operations whilst we re-establish the building and processing capabilities damaged in the fire.