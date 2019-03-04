Much-loved Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise tribute comes to Yorkshire

Join Olivier-nominated twosome Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel for an outstanding homage to much-loved comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

Crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches that hits all the right notes – from Greig’s Piano concerto to Mr Memory, “Arsenal!”, the show is full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs, sketches and of course a musical guest.

Evoking memories of times when whole families would huddle round the television on Sunday evenings, Jonty and Ian continue to shine a light on the talents of Britain’s best loved comedy duo to both audiences who knew and loved them, and also to those who may not have known just how brilliant they were.

An Evening of Eric and Ern will be performed at Hull New Theatre on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm.

Book at the Hull City Hall Box Office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.