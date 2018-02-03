MP to raise farming issues

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has met with East Yorkshire farmers and representatives of the National Farmers Union in Westminster to discuss issues of concern.

Before the meeting the farmers were given a tour of the Palace of Westminster including the Queen’s Robing Room, the House of Lords and Westminster Hall.

Sir Greg thanked the NFU for organising the event. He agreed to take up several the issues raised with farming minister George Eustice MP.

Sir Greg said: “It is vital that we have good farming policy as we approach Brexit not only because of the jobs that farming provides both here in East Yorkshire and across the country but for its crucial contribution to Britain’s food and drink industry and for our food security.”