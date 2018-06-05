MP hails ‘tough’ Ivory Bill

Bridlington MP Sir Greg Knight has hailed the Ivory Bill as Britain demonstrating global leadership in dismantling the ivory trade which leads to thousands of African elephants being illegally slaughtered every year.

Sir Greg supported the Bill in the House of Commons, which passed without dissent.

This follows many years of pressure from Sir Greg and other MPs in the Government to introduce such a Bill.

The Bill introduces the toughest rules in Europe and amongst the toughest in the world by enacting a total ban on sale of ivory in the UK and the import and export of ivory for commercial use.

Sir Greg said: “British leadership in this area is the first step to closing legal ivory markets, reducing the price of ivory and removing the incentive to poach.”