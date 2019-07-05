Motorcyclist and pillion rider seriously injured following crash with car near Bridlington

Two people have been seriously injured following a road traffic collision yesterday.

A woman and a man from Hampshire were injured in the crash on the A165 between Fraisthorpe and Bridlington.

The incident which happened on the southbound carriageway around 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday July 4) involved a Triumph Bonneville bike and a red VW Golf.

A 57-year-old woman who was the pillion passenger was taken to hospital with head, arm and rib injuries and suspected internal injuries.

A 59-year-old man who was the rider suffered a suspected broken leg and internal injuries. The car driver was unhurt.

Humberside Police is appealing for anyone who might have seen either of these two vehicles around the time of the collision, or who saw it incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.