Motorcycle racing team launch at bowls club

The Sam Holme Racing Team will be holding a special launch event at the Bowls Club in Hornsea on Saturday 24 March.

The team is a well established name in the UKs 600cc motorcycle circuit-racing world.

It has had four years of learning the various UK circuits and has now pulled out all the stops for the challenge of the 2018 BSB Super-stock 600 championship.

To this end it has acquired a brand new Yamaha R6 race bike, curtsey of HIA Architects, and further secured a fantastic deal to run under the premier East Yorkshire BSB team of Everquip Racing.

Sam Holme Racing, promoted by “Backfire Feel the Noise” Promotions, will be at the venue from 6pm.

A team spokesman said: “These recent closed-season acquisitions have created a great opportunity for businesses to promote and involve themselves by coming onboard with us.

“As a bonus for our sponsors & supporters alike, for this year, the BSB racing rounds will all be televised.

“There’s more space available to display your company on Sam’s bike.”