Morning update: Snow disruption in Bridlington

Strong winds are battering Bridlington and temperatures are not expected to get above freezing all day.



The A165 between New Pasture Lane estate and the Dotterel roundabout remains closed. Other routes around town are said to be treacherous.

New Pasture Lane and Our Lady and St Peter's are the only Bridlington schools which have opened today. A full list of closures is here.

East Riding College is open tonight but evening classes have been cancelled tonight.

Bus company EYMS has Tweeted: "Road conditions are bad, but all Bridlington town buses are going out to attempt their routes."

The 10.14am Service 45 from Bridlington will only run as far as Driffield, as all the roads after Bainton are blocked by accidents or stuck vehicles, it added.

However, National Express has said its buses are not calling in Bridlington. Trains appear to be running on time.

Firefighters went to three incidents overnight, and there are reports of fallen roof tiles in the town centre.

Burton Agnes Hall is closed for the day because of the conditions, and a wedding open evening at the Expanse Hotel has been cancelled.

This weekend's wedding event at Sewerby Hall has also been called off already.