More trains on the way in 2018

Passenger power looks like it could have ensured 2018 is a good year for rail travellers in Bridlington.

Hundreds of people signed a petition against plans to stop direct trains between East and South Yorkshire, and it looks likely that the pressure has paid off.

Although Northern Rail has not confirmed the decision, a council report suggests the regular services will survive and there could be more good news for passengers.

New timetables set to come into force in May will include an hourly service between Bridlington and Scarborough throughout the week, and a direct link between Bridlington and Leeds is being planned for 2019.

Eddie Parker from Hull and East Riding Rail Users Association said: “Stopping direct services to South Yorkshire would have been a retrograde step. It would have been inevitable that people wanting to travel from Bridlington to Sheffield and Doncaster would have had a half-hour wait at Hull.

“The railway companies would have been shooting themselves in the foot. The growth of the Wolds and Coast line has undoubtedly been down to the direct services to South Yorkshire, and with the regular half-hour service between Hull and Bridlington, we have one of the best services in the area.

“The hourly service from Hull to Scarborough is a brilliant idea, a real plus for the line, especially in the holiday season.

“It means families from places like Goole can wake up on a sunny day, jump on a train and head to the beach.”

At present, half of the trains southwards from Bridlington continue on to Doncaster and Sheffield, for high-speed connections to London, but that was due to be scrapped from the spring.

However, the public outcry and comments from East Riding of Yorkshire Council has prompted a rethink.

There will also be a new hourly service between Hull and York next year.

Northern Rail did not respond to the Free Press’ requests for a comment.