More shops close in Bridlington town centre

Bridlington has lost another town centre store, with menswear retailer Greenwoods shutting and a notice on the door telling customers the company has gone into liquidation.



The branch, which moved to Promenade from Bridge Street a few years ago, stopped trading at the weekend.



A sign on the door says: “All outlets of Versatile International Trading Ltd t/a Greenwoods Menswear have now closed for business permanently.” The sign said the company had voluntarily gone into liquidation.



Founded in 1860, at its peak in the 1990s there were around 200 branches of the store. Greenwoods was sold to Versatile International Trading 16 months ago in a move which was aimed at safeguarding 40 stores and 181 jobs.

Pettits shoe shop

Pettits shoe shop on King Street has also closed over the Christmas period.

Last week, the council hit back after a report said Bridlington had suffered more closures than other town centres in the region.