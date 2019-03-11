More roadworks in Bridlington - here is where and when

A programme of road improvements is about to begin in Bridlington - and will affect drivers until early June.

Carriageway improvements will be carried out on Bessingby Way, Bessingby Hill, and Bessingby Road, starting in the next few days.

Quay Road is already closed for improvements to the gas network.

This is where the work will be happening

March 17 - April 7 : resurfacing of Bessingby Way – the road will be closed overnight on four consecutive Sundays from 6pm to 6am

March 18-29 : resurfacing of Bessingby Hill using traffic signals and a road closure at Bessingby Road junction (evenings only: 6pm-11pm)

April 1-5: strengthening of Bessingby Hill culvert, phase one

April 23-26: strengthening of Bessingby Hill culvert phase two

April 29 - May 17: resurfacing of Bessingby Road at the hospital and school junction with the closure of the eastbound lane of Bessingby Road (evenings only 6pm-11pm)

April 28 - May 26: resurfacing B&Q / Kingsgate junction on Bessingby Road with a road closure (four consecutive Sundays from 6pm – 11pm)

May 20 - June 7: resurfacing of Bessingby Road over the railway line with a road closure of Bessingby Road and the entrance to St John’s Avenue (evenings only 6pm-11pm).

Access to some businesses and the hospital will be affected during some phases of the works, and visitors to the hospital may need to use the signed diversion route. For Bessingby Road closures, the diversion will be via A165 Bessingby Hill, St John Street, Quay Road and Station Road.

Cardigan Road will be used as the diversion route for Kingsgate traffic during the works on the B&Q /Kingsgate junction

The works form part of a £1.6 million scheme which includes improvements to the remainder of Kingsgate. The programme will be carried out on behalf of the council by Tarmac Trading Ltd, and funding for the scheme has come from the Department for Transport via the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund.

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “I am delighted that we are about to carry out these vital works, following another successful bid for funding by the council. This work will provide real long term benefits for road users, as the surfacing to be used generates very low levels of surface noise, and provides a high level of grip.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these vital works, and ask in advance for the patience of road users and residents. The majority of the work has been scheduled in the evening and overnight to minimise disruption, and we would like to stress that pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.”