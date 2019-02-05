More designs revealed for Bridlington seafront plans

There is ‘overwhelming’ public support for plans to improve a key location on Bridlington’s seafront, says the council.

Designs for a transformation of the area between Garrison Square and East Riding Leisure centre went on show for the first time last week.

Garrison Square

Residents were asked for their opinions and the feedback will be looked at before work begins later this year.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “The council would like to thank all those who attended the two-day public exhibition for the council’s proposals for the re-landscaping of Bridlington seafront at Bridlington Spa.

“We had lots of comments and feedback that will now be considered and any changes incorporated where appropriate.

“The multi-million-pound scheme covers the seafront running northwards from Garrison Square to East Riding Leisure Bridlington and is the latest phase of the exciting and ongoing regeneration of the town.

Crescent Gardens

“The works in Garrison Square are being carried out as part of the Bridlington Quay Townscape Heritage Project, part funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

“The council was pleased to hear that support for improving the public realm in this location was overwhelmingly positive and will now look to finalise its plans and secure the relevant permissions before starting on site later in the year.”

On the Free Press Facebook page, we asked for your thoughts on the designs, after we printed them on the front page last week.

Here are some of the views:

○ Paul Hebbes: “Less concrete more plant life...and maybe a cover of some sort for when it inevitably heaves down with rain.”

○ Lewis Kirby: “ It looks nice, but seems pointless. We need bigger attractions and shops, not walkways.”

○ Jonathan Allen: “Good designs, an upgrade that is much needed, the new lighting looks good too.”

○ Judy Purvis: “More nondescript concrete... Removing the unique olde worlde feel of Brid.”

○ Ursula Tilling: “Can’t we have some palm trees like Torquay, and somewhere to shelter in the rain but still be able to see the sea?”

○ Mark Hunter: “If it will remove the fair that spoils the sea front, I’m all for it. That is just a huge eyesore.”

○ Mo Rawlins: “Looking good, great move Bridlington.”