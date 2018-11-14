Money available for Bridlington youngsters with a talent for art, music and sport

A trust which gives out money each year to some of Bridlington's most talented youngsters is looking for suggestions for its next round of grants

The Parker Home Trust was set up several years ago originating from a bequest by a Mr Parker, whose purpose was to benefit the children of Burlington - later changed to the whole of Bridlington.

The money was used to establish the Parker Children’s Home in Marton Road, which was later sold and the proceeds used to create the trust.

The interest from the money received from the sale is now used to benefit boys and girls under the age of 18 who live in Bridlington.

Young gymnasts, dancers, swimmers, athletes, musicians and budding authors have previously benefitted from the grant and money is available for children who have a special talent in any area.

Anyone who believe they might be eligible to benefit from the trust should complete an application form, available by telephoning the clerk to the trustees on 01482 393201, and return it no later than January 31.