Police searching for missing teenager Kobee Ianson think he may be in Bridlington.

The last confirmed sighting of the 16-year-old was in Driffield at 1.30pm on February 3.

Humberside Police said: "We have unconfirmed sightings of him in Bridlington in the past week and think he is still in Bridlington.

Kobee, who has dark brown hair, was last seen wearing a grey hoody and tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who can help should ring 101.