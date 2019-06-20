Missing man Eric Wright - police find body on Yorkshire Coast

Police searching for a missing pensioner on the Yorkshire Coast have confirmed they have found a body at cliffs at Bempton.

Police, lifeboat crews and coastguard teams launched a search this morning for 71-year-old Eric Wright from Thorngumbald in East Yorkshire., after he was reported missing in the early hours.

A police statement said: "A search operation involving police, our underwater search unit, the coastguard, lifeboat and police helicopter has been ongoing throughout the day at Bempton to try and find Mr Wright.

"Mr Wright's family has been informed.

"Formal identification of the man's body has yet to take place, but we don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death."